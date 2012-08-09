4G LTE BlackBerry Playbook comes to Canada

When the new Playbook will arrive internationally is anyone's guess

Canada welcomed a new device as RIM's 4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook Tablet 2 finally launched there Thursday.

The tablet upgrades the original BlackBerry PlayBook, boasting a 7-inch display, front and rear facing HD video cameras, HDMI-out, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and 32GB of memory.

It also runs on RIM's OS 2 software, a system only found in the RIM's latest products.

The tablet arrives right on time, available through Bell, TELUS, and Rogers for $550 Canadian without a contract.

It's also available through the same carriers for $350 Canadian when bought with a three-year contract.

Rogers also offers more nuanced contract options with a one-year commitment for $500 and two years for $450.

The world is waiting

The only thing missing from the 4G LTE BlackBerry Playbook Tablet 2 launch is even the faintest hint of worldwide release date.

RIM previously said that information on a release for the U.S., Europe and other international markets would be announced "as soon as this information is available in the coming months."

With RIM's shaky position as of late, it needs major releases like the Playbook Tablet 2 to carry it until the BlackBerry 10 OS is ready for prime time.

Via TechCrunch