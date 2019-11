Buying a laptop is a complicated process, with a web of decisions to be made before you even start looking.

Are you a gamer? How much are you willing to spend? Do you want a Mac or Windows PC? Are you looking for a desktop replacement or something a little more portable?

Fortunately, TechRadar has asked What Laptop editor James Stables to lay out his advice for those people looking to purchase a notebook, and our special video report should help you pick the one that's right for you.