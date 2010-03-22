Sony announces two new E series Vaio laptops

Sony has made two additions to its Vaio E series of laptops, with a 14 inch and 17 inch version complete with Quick Web Access and ATI Mobility Radeon 5000 series graphics.

Sony recently launched the E series with a 15 inch laptop, but has chosen to add to the colourful range.

The computers are pitched as 'perfect for everyday browsing, blogging or simply enjoying your digital media collection'.

The 14 inch Vaio VPCEA1Z1E comes with up to 4GB DDR3RAM, 'supersharp' 1600x900, 16:9 screen and is available in white, pink, blue or green.

The laptop has a Blu-ray drive, ATI Mobility Radeon 5145 series graphics and Intel Core i3 processor, weighing in at 2.35kg.

The 17.3 inch can boast a full HD (1920x1080) 16:9 screen and is billed by Sony as the "ultimate HD entertainment machine for all the family."

Up to 4GB RAM, Blu-ray enabled and complete with an Intel Core i5 processor and ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5650, the Vaio VPCEC1S1E weighs in at 3.3kg.

Both of the laptops have been given a UK release date of May 2010.