One Laptop Per Child now in mass production

OLPC notebook computers will start shipping to developing countries later this month

Mass production of the One Laptop Per Child machines is now underway in China.

The One Laptop Per Child (OLPC) project has been lined with controversy, hiked prices and problems with shipping. But since yesterday, 6 November, the OLPC notebook computer is in mass production at Quanta Computer's manufacturing facility in Changshu, China.

This means children in developing countries will start receiving OLPC notebook computers at the end of the month, OLPC said in a statement.

The OLPC project launched two years ago, aiming to design, manufacture and distribute affordable notebook computers to children around the world.