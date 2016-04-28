HP goes full metal with a 13-inch Chromebook for work

HP is taking its Chromebooks to all new heights with a luxurious, 13-inch model that combines thin styling with an all metal design.

HP Chromebook 13 is thinner and lighter than most Chrome OS machines measuring in at only 12.9mm and weighing only 1.29 kg or 2.86 pounds. What's more, the entire exterior is fashioned from a durable anodized and brushed aluminum shell.

Your eyes will also be pulled towards the high-resolution QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800), 13-inch IPS display. As always, HP has also included Bang and Oflsen speakers for clear and booming sound.

At the core of the HP Chromebook 13 is a 6th generation Intel Core m-series processor and up to 16GB of memory – a new high for Chrome OS machines. Additionally, HP promises up to 11 hours and 30 minutes of battery life thanks to a 45 watt-hour battery.

This 13-inch, cloud-powered laptop also features a USB-C port for faster recharging and data transfer. Almost more importantly, this port makes HP's Chromebook the first to allow for multi-display docking.

The HP Chromebook 13 will be available this month for a $499 (about £342, AU$655) starting price. HP is also offering users a new $16 subscription that includes a three-year care package complete with accidental damage protection.