Hands on: Compal prototype Ultrabook review

As well as the huge number of Ultrabooks here at CES 2012, there have also been a fair few tablets too.

But what about this prototype?

It's an Intel Core i-series-based Ultrabook but one where the screen detaches to become a 13.3-inch tablet.

It's made by Compal, a Taiwanese firm more used to manufacturing hardware for other people.

The device currently runs Windows 7, but our representative said that the device is fully touch compatible with Windows 8.

As you can see, the tablet itself is razor-thin.

It's also extremely light - under 800g apparently. You get full notebook-like ports though - there's USB 3.0 and microHDMI as well as an SD card slot.

There are rear-facing and front-facing cameras too.

Unfortunately, as the device is Core rather than Atom-based, the unit does get a little hot.

The keyboard dock also includes more battery capacity.

It's certainly an interesting device and, while we really think it has the wrong Intel processor inside, it's an interesting fusion that would really come alive with Windows 8.