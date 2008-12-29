Acer launches quad-core Aspire 8930G laptop

Acer may only be the world's third largest notebook manufacturer but it's probably the most prolific.

This week's laptop launch is the Aspired 8930G, an 18.4-inch monster that uses Intel's new Core2 Quad Mobile Processor Q9000.

The 8930G is aimed at multimedia workers and 3D gamers, with its four processing cores packing 12MB of shared L2 cache, a 1066MHz Front Side Bus and clock speed rates up to 2.53 GHz.

High Def on the move

The widescreen Full HD display nails its video credentials firmly to the mast, so it's no surprise to find a Blu-ray drive, NVIDIA GeForce 9700M GT graphics card and Dolby Home Theatre audio on board, too.

The laptop is running Vista 64-bit with 4GB of RAM, and is home to a 7200RPM half terabyte hard drive, all the flavours of Wi-Fi you could want (though not Wi-Max), webcam and card readers.

This all promises to be a seriously heavyweight package, although Acer hasn't realised any size or weight specs yet.

The 8930G will go on sale very shortly in the US for a shade under $1800 (£1250). UK release details as we get them.