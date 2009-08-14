6 top laptops for less than £699

A range of laptops with a variety of features to guide you through college

Choosing a laptop to accompany you through college is harder than you may think.

There are so many options in terms of price, features and functionality that it's easy to get confused.

The most important thing to decide is what you'll be wanting from your laptop. Are you solely interested in a machine that will help you complete your essays and projects, or are multimedia or even gaming capabilities important?

To help you make the right decision, we've brought together six machines that offer everything from portability to power. Whatever your needs, we can help you make an informed decision that is sure to benefit your studies.