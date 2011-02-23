Android 3.0: full SDK now ready for developers

Android developers can now start creating Android 3.0-specific apps, thanks to the release of Honeycomb's final SDK.

The SDK means that Android developers can make use of Android 3.0's redesigned user interface and offer tablet-centric content.

There are soon to be a number of Android 3.0 tablets on the market, with the Motorola Xoom packing the OS, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and the LG Optimus Pad.

New updates

The final platform includes updates to SDK Tools (r10) and ADT Plugin for Eclipse.

A few of the tweaks, according to the Android Developer forum, are: a 'new palette' with categories and rendering previews, more accurate rendering of layouts, zoom improvements and layouts with gesture overlays.

Honeycomb will bring a new UI specifically for tablets, customisable home screens, redesigned keyboard, improves cut and paste and an update to standard apps – which essentially modifies them for the big(ger) screen.

Via Mashable