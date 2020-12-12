MLS Cup Final live stream 2020: how to watch Columbus vs Seattle online anywhere

For the fourth time in five seasons, Seattle Sounders have made it to the MLS Cup final, but unlike last year the defending champions do not have the benefit of home advantage today. Hosting duties are instead enjoyed by Columbus Crew, who last made the final five years ago, but last won the cup way back in 2008. Read on for our guide on how to get a Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders live stream, so you can watch the MLS Cup final no matter where you are in the world right now.

2020 MLS Cup Final live stream Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders is on Fox Sports tonight in the US with kick-off at 8.30pm ET/5.30pm PT. Get it without cable with a FREE FuboTV trial . Watch your favorite streaming services anywhere in the world - just bag yourself a VPN.

In terms of big-game experience there's no competition, but the Black and Gold have some very positive omens they can take heart from. Caleb Porter has won the MLS Cup once, as head coach of the Sounders' arch-enemies, the Portland Timbers. And who did he beat in the final?

Why, it was none other than Seattle, and at Mapfre Stadium no less.

However, their hopes were dealt a potentially devastating blow in midweek, with two of their key men, midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos, ruled out of action because of Covid-19. Nagbe keeps Columbus ticking, and they're a much worse team without him, while Santos has chipped in with an invaluable eight goals and eight assists this season.

That undoubtedly hands the advantage over to Seattle, who will surely write themselves in MLS history as one of the great dynasties if they manage to retain the title.

Their comeback win over Minnesota United in the Western Conference final was one for the ages, three goals in the last 15 minutes - including two in the last minute and stoppage time - helping them overturn a 2-0 deficit in thrilling fashion.

It's the biggest game in the MLS season, so read on as we explain how to watch Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders online today - get a reliable MLS Cup final live stream by following the guidance below and you'll be sorted in no time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local MLS Cup final coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

FREE Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders live stream: how to watch the MLS Cup final in the US

Fox Sports has the rights to this season's MLS Cup final in the US, and you can watch Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders on Fox Sports 1. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.30pm ET/5.30pm PT. If you don't have cable, you'll need to consider getting your live sports action via an over-the-top streaming service. Of the many options, we reckon the best solution for most MLS fans is FuboTV, as it includes Fox Sports and offers a FREE 1-week trial, after which it's $59.99 a month. Remember, whichever service you trial or choose, you can take your favorite sports streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders live stream: watch the MLS Cup final in Canada

In Canada, the MLS Cup final is being shown on TSN ,and if you want to tune in online you'll be well-served by the TSN Direct streaming service. It costs just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. It also offers an app for convenient on-the-go streaming. Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders kicks off at 8.30pm ET/5.30pm PT, and TSN's coverage starts at 8pm. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders: live stream the MLS Cup final in the UK

The MLS Cup final will be shown live in the UK on both FreeSports and Sky Sports - more specifically, its Main Event channel and its Football channel. However, in this case we'd recommend Sky Sports, as its coverage starts at 1.30am GMT, just as the games kicks off, whereas FreeSports will join the action 10 minutes in, at 1.40am. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is way better value. If you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the regional restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to live stream MLS Cup final: watch online in Australia

If you fancy watching the MLS Cup final Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm AEDT at lunchtime on Sunday. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny.