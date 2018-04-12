Misfit Path, one of the world's smallest hybrid smartwatches, is on sale now

Misfit announced its latest hybrid smartwatch, the Misfit Path, earlier this year at CES 2018, and it's now available to buy.

The Path is on sale at Misfit's website for $149.99 / £135 / AU$195.25, but in the US and Australia you can get 25% off those prices until May 13 using a discount code which you'll find at the store.

One for smaller wrists

The Misfit Path is a smaller watch than most smart wristwear, and features a slim design that makes it perfect for those who don't want to wear a huge watch on their wrist but still want to track their step count.

We managed to try out an early prototype of the device at CES this year and liked the design, or what we had seen of it so far.

Above you can see the watch in the four color options, which in order are Rose Tone, Stainless Steel, Gold Tone and Stainless Steel with Gold Tone Accent. Those in the UK are only able to order the final two in that list from today, but the Rose Tone and Stainless Steel versions will be on sale at some point in the future.

You'll be able to track your step count, sleep patterns and there are also customizable buttons on the side of the watch that allow you to open up different functionality on your phone at a single press of a button on your wrist.