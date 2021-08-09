Microsoft Teams is finally about to give your presentation this vital upgrade

As students and teachers prepare to head back to school, Microsoft is working on a new feature that will make it easier to share content when delivering presentations in Teams.

Earlier this summer, the software giant revealed that it's working on two new presentation views called Reporter and Side-by-Side for its online collaboration software to help make presentations more engaging so that speakers can better hold an audience's attention.

Now though, Microsoft is developing a new feature that will allow users to easily bring real-world content from their cameras into Teams.

Content from camera

In a new post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, Microsoft provided further details on its new “Content from camera” feature slated to arrive in Teams next month.

Once this feature rolls out, Teams users will be able to share content from physical artefacts such as whiteboards and documents in such a way that they will be legible for all users during meetings.

To use Microsoft's “Content from camera” feature in Teams, users just need a business laptop or PC with a built-in camera or even just a USB webcam. Educators will also be able to share content directly from a document camera.

While many business users will appreciate being able to show work on a whiteboard in Teams, educators teaching STEM classes such as math or science often rely on document cameras to show students the correct way to solve complex problems.