Microsoft Teams doubles down on security advice

Microsoft has laid out plans to make its Teams collaboration software more secure than ever as it deals with the remote working boom.

The video conferencing service has seen a huge surge in users in recent weeks as workers around the world are forced to work from home.

But with competitors such as Zoom facing heavy criticism for a number of security and privacy failings, Microsoft Teams has now laid out just how it plans to safeguard these vital aspects.

"Now more than ever, people need to know that their virtual conversations are private and secure," Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 wrote in a blog post.

"At Microsoft, privacy and security are never an afterthought. It’s our commitment to you—not only during this challenging time, but always."

Spataro went on to outline the various security measures Microsoft Teams already has in place, including how only call organisers can decide who joins from outside your business.

Organisers can also decide which participants can present to the group, designate “presenters” and “attendees,” and can remove any member of the call at any time. The company is also using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor calls to help prevent any negative behaviours such as bullying or harassment.

Similar to many online banking services, Microsoft Teams is also using multi-factor authentication to protect user security, requiring multiple forms of verification to prove anyone logging in is who they say they are.

Spataro noted that Microsoft Teams safeguards privacy by design, noting that, "our approach to privacy is grounded in our commitment to giving you transparency over the collection, use, and distribution of your data." He emphasised how Microsoft would not use customer data to serve ads, and that access to data is restricted for anyone outside the company, with users able to access their own data at any time.

"No matter how you’re using Teams at this extraordinary time to connect with the people that matter most to you for work and in life, we’re committed to continuing to learn and get better each day as we work to help you keep all your conversations private and secure," Spataro noted.