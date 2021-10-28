Microsoft Teams could be about to solve one of its most annoying flaws

Navigating your way around Microsoft Teams could soon get a lot easier thanks to a new upgrade in the works.

The video conferencing software has announced that it is working on an update that should "declutter" the Microsoft Teams user experience, making the software easier to move around in.

"Tab actions are moving", the official entry to the Microsoft 365 roadmap states, adding that this will "help declutter the user experience".

Tab actions in Teams

Previously, tab actions in Microsoft Teams had been located in the tab header bar, which could sometimes lead to confusion and mis-clicking. The feature will now be relocated into the tap dropdown, hopefully cutting out any issues and making Microsoft Teams smoother to use.

Clicking on the tab name will now show a dropdown menu, which will include the likes of Reload tab, Go to website, Copy link to tab, Pop-out tab, and About this tab.

Microsoft notes that the change will impact all application tabs such as Assignments, Grades, Planner or the Website tab, and that desktop users will be the first to see the change.

The upgrade is currently in development, but Microsoft is no slouch when it comes to Teams updates, so we could expect it to launch soon.

The news is the latest in a series of changes to Microsoft Teams as the company looks to improve its software alongside the launch of Windows 11. This includes the rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support for Teams calls in an effort to further secure business comms when using the software.

E2EE support for Teams calls means that now when both parties in a one-to-one call turn on E2EE in Teams, their calls will be encrypted from end-to-end and no other party including Microsoft has access to the decrypted conversation.

You can check out our full Windows 11 review for more details.

Looking to up your video conferencing game? We've built a list of the best headsets for conference calls