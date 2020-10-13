Amazon Prime Day brings big savings to the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop 3 has got a big discount on Amazon Prime Day, and is now just £779, one of the lowest prices we've seen for this great laptop. With a £219 saving, it's £80 less than the previous lowest-ever price, so if you're looking for a deal on a Surface Laptop 3 this could be a winner. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Surface Laptop 3 deals in your region.)

Microsoft has been making some gorgeously designed laptops of late that rival its competitors such as Apple, Asus and Dell, but these premium laptops usually come with a premium price tag. However, for Amazon Prime Day, £219 has been knocked off the asking price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £1,000 £779 at Amazon

Microsoft's thin and light Surface Laptop 3 is a gorgeously-designed device, and on Amazon Prime Day it's at one of the lowest prices we've seen. This packs a new 10th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.View Deal

With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this is a laptop that's going to run pretty much any app quickly and easily. Throw in Microsoft's excellent build quality and design, and you've got one stunning laptop that's well worth getting on Amazon Prime Day. The 128GB SSD is more than enough for most people, and will boot Windows 10 - which is included - incredibly fast.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on the Surface Laptop 3 where you are below.

