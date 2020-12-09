Microsoft promises to replenish Xbox Series X stock ‘as quickly’ as it can

Microsoft is working with its retail partners to replenish Xbox Series X stock “as quickly” as it can.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, the Redmond-based company said it “can’t wait for everyone who wants to experience gaming on Xbox Series X and Series S to do so”, but with stock of Microsoft’s flagship console and cheaper Xbox still hard to find, it’s taking longer than some would like.

We’ve seen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock appear sporadically over the past few weeks, with the Microsoft Store and Amazon the latest retailers to have units available to buy. Predictably, stock didn’t last long, with the console selling out quickly.

The lack of availability hasn’t stopped Microsoft reaching record breaking player engagement figures, though. The Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s more affordable Xbox, proved to be a considerable factor in its success, accounting for 40% of players joining Xbox for the first time. With a price of $299 / £249 / AU$499, it’s a tempting proposition for those looking to experience next-gen gaming for less, albeit with some caveats like lower resolution and frame rates.

Microsoft also noted that over 3,800 different games were played by Xbox gamers in November, with Xbox Game Pass monthly engagement more than doubling compared to the previous year. With Microsoft first-party games like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and Halo: The Master Chief Collection all receiving Xbox Series X optimizations, it’s understandable that more users would flock to Game Pass to check out the new upgrades.

Xbox Game Pass has continued to attract major third-party games, too, like Destiny 2, Control and Dragon Quest XI S.

X marks the box

While we’re still waiting for Microsoft to supply more Xbox Series X stock around the world, the company is actively working to bring cloud gaming to more platforms in 2021, including iOS and PC. You’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to enjoy cloud gaming, of course, but soon you’ll be able to play games via the cloud on PC through the Xbox app and browser, or iOS devices through the browser.

We’re keeping an eye on all the major retailers if you’re searching where to buy Xbox Series X and where to buy Xbox Series S, so bookmark TechRadar if you don’t want to miss out.