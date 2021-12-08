Microsoft OneDrive is getting a sync app for Apple M1 Macs

Microsoft OneDrive can now run natively on both Apple M1 Macs and Windows on Arm devices as the company has released a new sync app for its cloud storage service.

The software giant's OneDrive sync app for Apple Silicon and Windows on Arm is now in public preview and according to a post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, OneDrive for Mac will be updated to be a universal app that runs on Macs with M1 chips in January of next year.

For those unfamiliar, unlike other chips built using the x86 architecture, Apple Silicon M1 uses an Arm-based architecture which is why the new OneDrive sync app was developed for both M1 Macs and Windows on Arm devices.

Arm support for OneDrive is arriving just in time as Qualcomm's exclusivity deal for Windows on Arm is set to expire soon and this means we'll likely see new Arm-based laptops running chips from Samsung, Mediatek and other chipmakers.

OneDrive sync for native Arm devices

According to a new blog post from Microsoft, Windows on Arm and Apple M1 Mac users can test out the new OneDrive sync app as it is now in public preview.

However, to enable the preview, you'll first need to join the company's Insiders ring and enable the preview in OneDrive's settings menu under the “About” tab. Once this is done, you may need to wait a bit to test out the OneDrive sync app as Microsoft says it will begin rolling it out to the Insiders ring over the next few days.

Microsoft isn't the only cloud storage provider working on a native app for M1 Macs as Dropbox also recently revealed that it is currently testing M1 support which it plans to make available next year. Meanwhile, both Google Drive and Box already natively support M1 Macs.

We'll likely hear more from Microsoft once its OneDrive sync app becomes generally available early next year.

Via The Verge