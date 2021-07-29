Microsoft Edge update will give users more control over the browsing experience

Users looking to tinker with their Microsoft Edge settings will be able to customize to their heart's content thanks to a new update.

The browser has revealed changes that will offer improved personalization across its many settings - including an update to help fix one of the most annoying aspects of surfing the web.

The settings are currently available in the Microsoft Edge Dev channel, where preview users known as Insiders get to try out the latest changes and upgrades before they are rolled out to the public.

Edge customization

The updates, found in the new Microsoft Edge version 93.0.961.2, include the ability to create a list of web pages where auto-playing media is allowed.

A recent entry in the Microsoft 365 roadmap revealed Microsoft Edge version 92 would soon include the option to change the default entry on allowing auto playing media in the browser. Now it seems Edge version 93 will include the ability to create an "allow list" of pages where autoplay media would be allowed.

The new update also includes the ability to "un-ignore" password health alerts for a particular website. This adds to a feature launched in May 2021 where a password health monitor for Edge was able to provide details on user password strength, as well as offering filters for passwords that have been leaked or reused.

The update also enables the new Share experience in Microsoft Edge by default, and combines the Settings pages for Start, Home, and New Tab pages.

Microsoft noted in the launch blog post for the release that this was the final preview release for Edge version 93, "give or take some patches", so users could expect the changes to appear in beta downloads soon.

Since the start of the pandemic, Microsoft has delivered a host of upgrades for the browser, including a secure password generator, in-built price comparison tool, vertical tab bar and more.

Under the hood, the company worked hard to improve the speed and responsiveness of the browser too with features such as sleeping tabs and start-up boost, both of which are designed to optimize resource consumption.

