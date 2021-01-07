Microsoft Edge is bringing back an important feature

Microsoft is bringing back one Edge's best features and adding improved touch support for mobile devices in a new update to its browser.

While Microsoft Edge still lacks some of the abilities of popular PDF editors, the company is bringing back PDF features that were first released in legacy or UWP Edge. With the release of Chromium Edge at the beginning of last year, Microsoft removed some of the capabilities that were previously found in its modern replacement for Internet Explorer.

On the previous version of Edge, the browser allowed users to navigate to a page, browse documents in a two-pane view, zoom in and out smoothly and highlight important information inside a PDF.

We've assembled a list of the best VPN services available

These are the best business VPN services on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best Windows 10 VPN

All of these features are now available in Chromium Edge and Microsoft is also bringing back its search tool for PDF files. Edge Canary users can now access a new search icon at the top of the page that allows them to search PDFs for terms found in a document.

Inking and Web Capture

Late last year Microsoft began testing out a new feature in Edge called Web Capture that allowed users to take a screenshot of content on the web and copy it to the clipboard.

Now though, the software giant is expanding on this capability with a new feature that will allow users to draw on screenshots taken with Web Capture which could be useful for those using Microsoft Surface devices or other laptops and tablets with stylus and touch support.

This feature is currently rolling out to users running Canary builds of Microsoft Edge and it will likely be available to general users in an upcoming release of the browser.

Microsoft has continued to update Edge with new features and capabilities since the release of Chromium Edge last year and we could potentially see other features from UWP Edge make a return as well.

We've also highlighted the best proxy services

Via Windows Latest