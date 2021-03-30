Michigan vs UCLA live stream: how to watch March Madness 2021 from anywhere

And so the Bruins' Cinderella story continues. UCLA could become the first team to go from the First Four all the way to the Final Four since the VCU Rams managed it 10 years ago. But standing in their way are the mighty Michigan Wolverines, the 2018 runners-up and the No. 1 seed in the East Region. Read on as we explain how to get a Michigan vs UCLA live stream and watch March Madness from anywhere in the world.

Michigan vs UCLA live stream: March Madness Date: Tuesday, March 30 Tip-off: 9.57pm ET / 6.57pm PT Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana US TV coverage: stream TBS live with a Sling TV discount Watch anywhere: grab our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Both teams have been on fire in Indiana.

11th seeded UCLA has been the ultimate March Madness underdog, knocking out No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 6 seed BYU on its way to the Elite Eight, while Michigan destroyed 4th seed Florida State in the last round, beating the Seminoles by 18 points.

UCLA needed overtime to stop the hotly tipped Alabama, but the team will need to find another level still to get past the Wolverines. The Bruins have benefited from playing opponents who have been hopeless from the free throw line, but that won't be the case against Michigan.

The Wolverines' size advantage also means the Bruins need to do their utmost to keep their 3-point aim spot on.

Follow our guide below to tune into a March Madness live stream and watch Michigan vs UCLA online from anywhere - including some great ways to watch March Madness free online in certain countries, if you draw up the right play.

More b-ball: Don't miss a dunk with an NBA live stream

How to watch Michigan vs UCLA: live stream March Madness 2021 NCAA basketball online in the US

The Michigan vs UCLA game tips off at 9.57pm ET / 6.57pm PT, and is being shown on TBS. If you get TBS through your cable package, you can also tune in online or on the TBS mobile app if you have your cable details at hand. However, if you plan on watching every game of March Madness 2021, you’ll need a cable package or streaming service with access to CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. They're all available on cable, of course - but for cord-cutters, catching all the NCAA basketball action is just as easy with an over-the-top streamer like Sling TV. - Head to the Sling TV website to save $10 on your first month The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes TBS, TNT and TruTV - meaning only CBS is missing. Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you add AirTV 2 and an HD antenna for a bumper load of local channels and 50+ hours of DVR storage with a massive $100 discount! Not in the US right now? You can watch a March Madness live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

Out now: how to watch South Park Vaccination Special online

How to watch NCAA March Madness live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad or there's no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location that does let you watch March Madness online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it easy to get stared using one, too.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How to watch March Madness 2021: live stream NCAA basketball with ESPN Player

In some countries, you may be baffled by the fact that NCAA college basketball is just as popular as the NBA among some fans. If you want to know what all the fuss is about or are just a US expat living abroad that's desperate to root for their school, then ESPN Player is the way to watch a March Madness live stream in many countries around the world.

It's available in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, coming in at the very reasonable price of £9.99/€11.99 for the next month (or £69.99/€79.99 for a whole year).

That gets you live and on-demand coverage of every single March Madness 2021 game, as well as access to other live sports events, ESPN originals and ESPN Films. The service also supports both desktop and mobile, so you’ll never miss any of the action, no matter where you.

Best of all, anyone in one of the service's covered countries can try a FREE 7-day ESPN Player trial to see if they like it or not - one of the few legitimate ways to watch NCAA March Madness free online this month.

How to watch Michigan vs UCLA in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Michigan vs UCLA game on TSN, which is the home of most of the March Madness action this month. The game tips off at 9.57pm ET / 6.57pm PT. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. There's also an app for convenient on-the-go streaming, an annual plan deal that saves you some serious money, and the very Canadian problem of all stated pricing being before tax. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream March Madness coverage just like they would at home.

More sports on your screen: how to watch an NHL live stream

UK March Madness live stream: watch Michigan vs UCLA

Hoops fans based in the UK can watch every shot of the 2021 March Madness basketball using ESPN Player, the network giant's international streaming-only service. The Michigan vs UCLA game tips off at 2.57am BST in the very small hours of Wednesday morning. It costs just £9.99 a month and offers a FREE 7-day trial, so you can watch the next round of on-court action without paying a penny. However, if you’re a BT Sport subscriber or thinking of becoming one, know that the broadcaster is also showing the college basketball action on TV and via its app. Away from the UK? Stream ESPN Player and all your other usual services wherever you are with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Michigan vs UCLA online in Australia