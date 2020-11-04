Meeting consumer demand this holiday season: a Q&A with HP

Yes, at HP we’ve seen through demand the important role printing is playing for families who are now working and learning from home. HP conducted a study in April with 1,000 parents in the U.S. and found that one in four parents either bought a printer due to physical distancing needs or were planning to buy one. Of households with printers, 69 percent of families are printing more often, and 66 percent of parents said they are using printers for educational and school related materials.

Not only are we experiencing a sharp increase in demand for home printers, we are also seeing a strong increase in subscriptions to HP Instant Ink, now with 8 million subscribers, which is a replenishment service where your printer connects to the cloud and customers choose a certain page amount based on their printing needs. When your ink cartridges reach a certain level, the service automatically sends a new cartridge to your home, so you never have to worry about running out of ink.

With so many families staying home, printing will continue to be a central resource that allows for increased mobility, easier and more efficient management of print jobs and enables family members to print from virtually anywhere at any time.