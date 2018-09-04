Massive iPad Pro 3 leak reveals possible design and features

While there have been a few iPad Pro 3 rumors, we hadn’t actually seen any images of the tablet, but that all changes now, as various renders have been revealed.

Shared by @OnLeaks (a fairly reliable leaker) on behalf of MySmartPrice, the images are based on factory CADs (computer-aided designs) and while he claims they may not be 100% accurate they’re the best we have to go on so far.

The images, which are apparently of the iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), show much smaller bezels around the screen than any current iPad, which also means the home button and fingerprint scanner have been removed, so – as previously rumored – you’ll be unlocking this using Face ID.

Note however that there’s no notch here, as the bezels are still big enough to house cameras.

Other details to note are a metal back with antenna strips along the top and bottom, plus just a single-lens camera on the rear.

Image 1 of 4 You probably won't be unlocking the iPad Pro 3 with a fingerprint. Credit: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks Image 2 of 4 There's a mystery button on the right edge. Credit: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks Image 3 of 4 Apple looks to be sticking with a metal back. Credit: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks Image 4 of 4 Slimming the bezels means this should be more compact. Credit: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks

An extra button and an absent port

The Smart Connector has seemingly been moved to the bottom right (when held in landscape), while the right edge houses both volume keys and some sort of mystery button or port – it’s not the power button, as that’s on the top edge along with two speaker grilles.

The bottom edge meanwhile houses the charging port and two more speaker grilles. Sadly it doesn’t look like there’s a 3.5mm headphone port.

The source claims that the iPad Pro 3 12.9 might roughly measure 280.6 x 215 x 5.85mm (or 7.77mm including the rear camera bump), making it a fair bit more compact than the 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm iPad Pro 12.9 (2017), but the smaller bezels would account for that.

Of course, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but it’s possible that we’ll get an official look at the slate – along with a 10.5-inch model – soon, as Apple is holding an event on September 12.