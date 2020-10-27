Marseille vs Man City live stream: how to watch Champions League from anywhere

While Man City are currently languishing 13th in the Premier League table after a string of disappointing performances, they've gotten off to a more promising start in the Champions League last week, dispatching Porto 3-1. Tonight, they face French Ligue 1 powerhouse Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome as they look to make it two wins out of two in Europe this season. Read on for full details of how to watch a Marseille vs Man City live stream no matter where you are in the world,

Marseille vs Man City live stream Kick-off time for Marseille vs Man City today is 9pm local time in France (CET), which makes it a 8pm GMT start in the UK and a 4pm ET/1pm PT whistle in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Man U vs Leipzig coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

Pep Guardiola's City men sub-par form has been attributed in part to their extensive injury list, which sees Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho all staying home for this Group C match. Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have both travelled to France for the match, though, and could be in line for a return to the team's starting XI tonight.

On the opposite bench, Marseille manager André Villas-Boas knows a thing or two about English football, having managed both Chelsea and Tottenham earlier in his career, and he'll be hoping to his first-hand experience of Premier League opposition can help him guide his troops to a result at home.

Les Phocéens are particularly dangerous going forward and enjoyed a famous 1-0 win over last year's Champions League runners-up, PSG, in domestic action. Can they conquer big spending City tonight? There's only one way to find out. Follow our guide for how to watch a Marseille vs Man City live stream from anywhere.

Marseille vs Man City live stream: how to watch Champions League tonight in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's Marseille vs Man City clash. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers for just an extra £10 a month on contract, and can also be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 a month on a rolling basis, meaning it can be cancelled at any time. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels on a range of devices, with apps available for smartphones, tablets, consoles and Now TV set-top boxes. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Marseille vs Man City: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's Marseille vs Man City clash is being shown exclusively on CBS All Access, the national broadcaster's streaming-only service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also often available in the US via TUDN and Univision, but as the match isn't being aired on linear TV, you'll have to consult the websites of those networks direct to confirm any streaming plans they might have for tonight's game.

FREE Marseille vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's Marseille vs Man City game, which kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a slew of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch Marseille vs Man City if you're outside of the Great White North today.

Marseille vs Man City: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Marseille vs Man City this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, October 28. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Marseille vs Man City online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sport . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's Marseille vs Man City fixture scheduled to kick-off on Sky Sport 7 at 8am NZST on the morning of Wednesday, October 28. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to watch a Champions League live stream in India: Marseille vs Man City

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with kick-off time for Marseille vs Man City in India 1.30am IST late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.