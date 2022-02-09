Mario Strikers: Battle League coming to Switch this June

Audio player loading…

Mario and pals are coming back to the soccer pitch this year. Mario Strikers: Battle League was announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream and will hitting be Nintendo Switch on June 10 later this year.

The third entry in the series, it looks to follow a similar format as the past two games: teams of five players will take control of classic Mario characters in arcade-like football matches.

You’ll be able to equip gear to improve your players and use items mid-game for special effects.

It will support competitive multiplayer for up to eight players on a single Nintendo Switch, which can be played through individual matches or tournaments.

