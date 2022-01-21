Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

West Ham travel to Old Trafford for the second time this season on Saturday afternoon as they look to get their push for a top four finish back on track. Just one point separates these two teams in fourth and seventh, each with top four ambitions. Read on to find out how to watch Manchester United vs West Ham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

David Moyes's side might occupy the last of the Champions League places but the East Londoners are now firmly in sights of the chasing pack following their disappointing defeat at home to Leeds last Sunday.

Ralf Rangnick's team might have looked somewhat jaded during the first half against Brentford in midweek, but recovered in large part thanks to superb showing from goalkeeper David de Gea to run out comfortable 3-1 winners at the Community Stadium.

With the two teams in between in fifth and six, Spurs and Arsenal, not playing until Sunday, a win would see United leapfrog the Hammers and move back into the box seats. Follow our guide to get a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

Watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local Peacock TV coverage of Manchester United vs West Ham, then you'll want a VPN. A VPN will circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester United vs West Ham from anywhere

Can I watch a Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League live stream in the UK?

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham: live stream Premier League game in Australia

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham: live stream in New Zealand

Manchester United vs West Ham: live stream Premier League action online in India