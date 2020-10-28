Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch the Champions League match anywhere

Things aren't getting any easier for Man United, are they? They've already faced Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea this month, and will close out October by hosting RB Leipzig, the current Bundesliga leaders and last season's Champions League semi-finalists. It's another really stern test for the Red Devils, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream and catch all the Champions League football online wherever you are today - there are even some ways you can watch for free!

Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream Kick-off time for Man United vs RB Leipzig today is 8pm GMT in the UK and 4pm ET/1pm PT in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Man U vs Leipzig coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

Julian Nagelsmann's Roten Bullen side have yet to be beaten this season, despite initial fears that they'd struggle without Timo Werner. The worrying thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that nearly everyone on the field for Leipzig seems to be a goal threat now, with the team spreading the love around in the absence of an out-and-out goal machine.

On-loan City left-back Angelino, who Pep Guardiola must surely be watching closely now, has already hit the back of the net four times, while forwards Yussuf Poulsen and Emil Forsberg are playing like men possessed.

The good news for Solskjaer is that Leipzig play on the front foot so aggressively that the Norwegian manager's favoured counter-attacking style of play could once again prove effective -as it did in such glorious fashion at PSG last week, where United emerged 1-0 winners.

Read on for full details of how to watch a Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream and catch all tonight's UCL action wherever you are in the world.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Man United vs RB Leipzig online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch Champions League tonight in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's Man United vs RB Leipzig clash. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Man United vs RB Leipzig: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's Manchester United vs RB Leipzig clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. For cord-cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own - which carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US ZIP code so you can get the right local programming - fuboTV isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of big European football matches is also usually available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

More sports action: how to watch an NFL live stream

FREE Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's Man United vs RB Leipzig game, which kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a slew of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch Man United vs RB Leipzig if you're outside of the Great White North today.

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Man United vs RB Leipzig this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Thursday, October 29. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs RB Leipzig in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sport . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's Manchester United vs RB Leipzig fixture scheduled to kick-off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Thursday, October 29. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to get Manchester United vs RB Leipzig and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with kick-off time for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig in India 1.30am IST late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.