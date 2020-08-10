Man United vs Copenhagen live stream: how to watch the Europa League from anywhere

Man United are 90 minutes away from booking a place in the Europa League semi-finals - and taking a big step towards what would be the first silverware of the Solskjaer era. FC Copenhagen, managed by Solskjaer's former Norway teammate Stale Solbakken, are the opponents standing in their way. Rather than being played over two legs, as it normally would, this quarter-final tie will be wrapped up tonight. And yes, that means if it's all even at the end of normal time, we'll head to extra time and possibly penalties. Follow our guide to watch a Man United vs Copenhagen live stream wherever you are in the world today.

MAN UNITED VS COPENHAGEN LIVE STREAM Tonight's Europa League game takes place at Cologne's Stadion Köln, with kick-off set for 8pm BST and coverage beginning on BT Sport 1 at 7pm for for fans based in the UK. That makes it a 9pm CET start in Europe, while viewers in the US can tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you're abroad right now, a good VPN will let you watch Man United vs Copenhagen just as you would if you were at home.

The Red Devils got here via a 7-1 aggregate win over LASK, though their 2-1 2nd leg victory last week was far from convincing. United were the second best side in the first half and had to fight their way back into the game after going a goal down, with substitute Anthony Martial's 88th-minute strike completing the turnaround.

So not ideal preparation exactly, although Solskjaer did field a slightly weakened side. United have generally been fantastic since football's restart, but they seemed to run out of legs in the latter stages of the domestic campaign, with a home draw against West Ham and an embarrassing FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea the low points on an otherwise very positive form sheet.

Confidence in the Copenhagen ranks will be sky-high after their 3-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir last week, and as the underdogs they have nothing to lose tonight.

Tonight's winners will face either Wolves or Sevilla in the next round, with the other side of the draw set to be contested by Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel.

Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Copenhagen today and get a quality Europa League live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man United vs Copenhagen from outside your country

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

How to watch Man United vs Copenhagen: live stream the Europa League in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream Man United vs Copenhagen: how to watch in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's action from Stadion Köln. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too - so cable subscribers can head to the relevant website to stream online, logging in with details of their provider for access. Kick off today is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Man United vs Copenhagen: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Man United and Copenhagen. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Man United vs Copenhagen in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST start on Tuesday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Copenhagen in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, , including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 6.55am NZST on Tuesday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream Man United vs Copenhagen in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's United game is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time on Thursday morning. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top service SonyLIV .