Man City vs Leicester live stream: how to watch today's Premier League 2019 football online from anywhere

Unquestionably the most intriguing clash of this weekend's Premier League fixtures, high-flying Leicester City visit the Etihad Stadium this evening in a second versus third showdown. It's a crucial game for both teams, and one that will likely determine which club will stand as Liverpool's main rival for the title. Don't miss a kick with our Man City vs Leicester City live stream guide below.

With the halfway point of the season almost upon us, hosts Man City currently lag behind the Foxes by four points. This game provides a chance to reduce that gap as well as catch up on runaway leaders Liverpool, who don't play this weekend thanks to their participation in the Club World Cup.

Man City vs Leicester live stream - where and when Today's top of the table clash takes place at the Etihad Stadium, with kick-off at 5.30pm GMT. So that's 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT in the US, and 4.30am AEDT on Sunday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

With two contrasting styles of play set to be on show - Man City's dominant keep ball and the Foxes explosive counter attacking - it has all the makings of a fascinating encounter.

After a rocky few weeks, Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues appear to have got their mojo back, as exemplified by their professional 3-0 dispatch of Arsenal last weekend which saw Kevin De Bruyne deliver one of the best all-round individual performances from a Premier League player in some time.

Despite the potentially decisive nature of this game for their league hopes, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers nevertheless opted to field a strong side for their League Cup win over Norwich midweek. Çağlar Söyüncü and Youri Tielemans should return here, while Kelechi Iheanacho will likely drop to the bench as Rodgers opts to deploy Jamie Vardy as a lone striker.

Watch all the drama unfold as it happens with our Man City vs Leicester City live stream guide below. To find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked.

How to stream Man City vs Leicester City live in the UK

This weekend's big match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 5pm and kick-off coming half an hour later. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. But its £20 special offer for the next two months is clearly the best value at the moment, and allows you access even more of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions.

How to watch Man City vs Leicester City: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (which both have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man City vs Leicester City in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including Saturday's big game. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man City vs Leicester City: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Man City vs Leicester City in India

Star Sports Select HD 1 is the place to tune in if you're in India for today's match between Man City and Leicester City, with coverage starting as 11pm New Delhi time.