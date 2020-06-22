Man City vs Burnley live stream: how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere

Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues return to action tonight looking to keep their very faint hopes of winning the title alive - read on as we explain how to get a Man City vs Burnley live stream and watch the Premier League online for free from anywhere in the world.

City made a perfect return from the Prem's hiatus last Wednesday, with their game in-hand seeing them run out comfortable winners 3-0 against Arsenal. Their place as runners-up to Liverpool still looks cemented, though, as while the Reds can still be caught mathematically, it requires an unthinkable combination of events. Still, with pride at stake, don't expect City to take their foot off the gass.

Watch Man City vs Burnley for free Monday's match is being shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. For those without Sky, you can watch all of Sky's remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - currently £10 off, it breaks down to mere pocket change! In the US, grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch it on NBCSN today.

Burnley had been on a impressive seven-match unbeaten run before lockdown that had pulled them clear of the dip-zone and into mid-table security. A push towards a top-half finish would seal another satisfying season for boss Sean Dyche.

Any sort of positive result this evening would be seen as bonus for the Clarets, with the away side having not scored more than a goal in any of their last 10 matches against City in all competitions. Read on as we explain how to watch City vs Burley and live stream the Premier League from anywhere this Monday.

How to watch Man City vs Burnley from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Man City vs Burnley live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

How to watch a Man City vs Burnley live stream in the UK

This evening's clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Villa Park beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Man City vs Burnley online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches being shown by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which is with more than 50+ matches left breaks down at around 50p a pop - so great value. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Man City vs Burnley live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Man City vs Burnley: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Man City vs Burnley is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Man City vs Burnley. Another good option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package includes NBC's various offerings. It costs $54.99 a month but really is a complete cable replacement - and best of all there's a FREE 7-day trial so you can see if it's right for you. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

Live stream Man City vs Burnley for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man City vs Burnley, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man City vs Burnley: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Man City and Burnley. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Tuesday, June 23.

How to watch Man City vs Burnley in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Man City vs Burnley live at 7am NZST on the morning of Tuesday, June 23. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Man City vs Burnley online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Man City vs Burnley kicks off at 12.30am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Tuesday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man City vs Burnley: latest team news and H2H results

Eric Garcia's nasty looking head injury, sustained against Arsenal last Wednesday, is likely to keep him out for the foreseeable future, while John Stones is also likely to miss out for City tonight. With an otherwise full quota of players available, Pep Guardiola is expected to take the opportunity to rotate his squad tonight and make wholesale changes with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, and Fernandinho all set to start.

Burnley, meanwhile, have a number of injury concerns ahead of this match with forwards Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both picking up knocks, meaning Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra are set to be drafted into Sean Dyche's starting line up.

City have won eight of their last nine matches against Burnley in all competitions and have won 5-0 in each of their last 2 home matches against the Clarets.