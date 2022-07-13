Looking for a cheap Kindle deal for Prime Day? I'd recommend this non-Kindle device

So, you're looking to buy a Kindle, and you're price-savvy enough to know that Amazon Prime Day is the best time to pick one up. But we've got one more thing you should consider before you opt for one of the discounts on offer.

Sure, there are loads of Prime Day deals on Amazon's best Kindles, cutting lots of money off the price. So today is a good day to buy.

I've been a Kindle fan for years, using my Kindle Oasis nearly daily through lockdown as well as before and after. But after testing another device recently, I've found that it provided a very similar experience and more, but at a lower price.

This other device was an Amazon Fire tablet - these are super-low-cost Android slates with easy access to Amazon's ecosystem of apps (including Kindle for reading, of course). Both before and after Prime Day discounts, the Fire slates generally undercut the Kindle ereaders, and they also come with access to many more apps like Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Just check out these prices:

Fire tablet deals US

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7: $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Budget-minded tablet users looking for a trimmed-down tablet should check out this Prime Day deal. The back-to-basics Fire 7, which we found to be a solid option in our review (opens in new tab), is now under $50. That's actually a steal for a tablet you can use for media consumption, book reading, checking emails, and organizing your everyday life.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 Amazon's mid-size tablet is half off, giving you a nice mix of the affordability of the 7 yet the specs of the HD 10 - it's arguably the best pick of the bunch for this reason.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $75 - With this 50% discount, you're getting Amazon's biggest tablets for much less. This snappy device, which boasts an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, comes with a brighter 10-inch display, Alexa support, and 32GB storage. All four colors, including lavender and olive, are discounted.

Fire tablet deals UK

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7: £59.99 £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £35 - You can get absolutely loads of money off the Fire 7 in the UK. This is for the 2019 model, which has been replaced recently, and we can likely thank the new model for the large reduction. Expect a low-res 7-inch screen and not much processing power.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £55 You can get Amazon's 8-inch tablet for over half price off in the deals, making it more affordable than its smaller sibling is (when deals aren't on, of course). We should point out that 8 inches is actually bigger than any Kindle display.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.99 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 - While the 47% discount here is very impressive, it's actually not as much as the Fire 7 or HD 8 discounts (purely because of how reduced they were). Still, if you want a large-screen tablet, this is your best pick.

I've been testing the recent Fire 7 recently (not the one in the above deal, I should point out), and quickly found myself using it instead of my Kindle.

The Fire 7 is much easier to connect to the internet (you don't have to jump through hoops trying to connect your ereader to the web) so downloading books is easier, especially using the built-in browser to find your own.

Plus, thanks to its range of other apps, you can play music while you're reading, or jump from the Kindle app to Prime video if you'd rather watch something.

Still, there are two reasons that I can see for you opting with a Kindle if you don't mind the prices.

Firstly, is the screen - Kindles use E-Ink which is easier on the eyes, and more closely resembles reading an actual book. I'd class this as a 'luxury' rather than a 'necessary' feature for most people, though depending on your vision it might be a god-send.

The second feature is important for all users, and it's the battery life - Kindles simply have superb batteries. You can keep a Kindle ereader going for weeks, thanks to how efficient E-Ink is. In comparison, you'll only get a day or two from a Fire tablet from each charge.

If you've read all that and still want a Kindle, that's fair enough. Don't forget that there's a free trial on Kindle Unlimited for Prime Day too.

Kindle deals US

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle (without Lockscreen Ads): $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The e-reader that started it all is almost 50% off this Prime Day. It boasts a 167ppi display that delivers that reading-on-paper experience, adjustable brightness, and a battery life that lasts for weeks. You'll save even more money as this deal comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited subscription.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189.99 $134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - This ad-free signature edition of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with IPX8 waterproofing, adjustable warm light, and three free months' access to Kindle Unlimited. Best of all, it boasts sensors that auto-adjust the front light as well as wireless charging capabilities – two things the original Paperwhite version doesn't have.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Kids: $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - You're saving more than you're spending on this kid-friendly tablet. Unlike other game- and entertainment-focused educational tablets, Amazon's Kindle Kids, now 55% off for Prime Day, is primarily focused on introducing the kids to the joys of reading. It offers weeks of battery life, and comes with one-year free Amazon Kids+ membership that gives the young ones access to a ton of titles

Kindle deals UK

(opens in new tab) Kindle: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £35 - Take advantage of this exclusive 50% discount on the original Kindle if you're a Prime Member. Amazon's most affordable e-reader (with Ads version) is cheaper this Prime Day. This under-£40 device comes with a 167ppi display that reads like actual paper, adjustable front lighting, and a battery life that'll last for weeks on a single charge. It's a great option for budget-minded readers.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £45 - Another Prime Member exclusive, the Paperwhite model is 35% off in this early bird special. Getting a lofty 4.5 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab), this model comes with a beautiful 6.8-inch 300ppi display, 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, and an IPX8 waterproof rating. Its USB-C charging port is also a plus to fans of the connector.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Oasis: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 - UK Prime members get an exclusive 30% discount on Amazon's waterproof Kindle. The popular Kindle Oasis, which got 4 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), is the most luxurious Kindle yet, so it's a bit more expensive. With this deal, you're getting that coveted IPX8 waterproof rating, 300ppi Paperwhite display, and adjustable warm lighting for much less.