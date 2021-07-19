Loki season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer and more

Spoilers for Loki season 1 follow.

Loki season 2 is officially on the way. Marvel Studios confirmed that a second instalment in the god of mischief's adventures had been greenlit during episode 6's post-credits stinger – and we couldn't be more excited to learn that more of Loki's journey is coming soon.

The finale of Marvel's latest Disney Plus series left us with plenty of questions. The arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM) and Loki's current location are just two of the biggest cliffhangers that Loki episode 6 left us to mull over. However, Marvel's Phase 4 slate – including Loki season 2 – should address some of the biggest queries that we have following that climactic ending.

We don't know much about Loki season 2, but the show's cast and crew have provided us with some details, and a few of them make for very interesting reading.

Below, we've rounded up the latest news and speculation concerning Loki season 2. You'll find out when its potential launch date may be, which cast and crew are returning, how it'll fit into the MCM and more.

We're entering spoiler territory for Loki season 1 and some upcoming Marvel movies so, unless you're up to date on everything Marvel has made (Disney Plus is your friend here), turn back now.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

There's no official release date for Loki season 2, but there are signs that it might be filmed sooner than we think.

According to a Production Weekly November 2020 listing, which was picked up by Reddit at the time, filming will commence on Loki season 2 in January 2022.

Principal photography is said to be taking place under the show's working title 'Architect'.

Of course, these details may have changed since then. However, given that we're getting a second season of Loki, which will continue to explore its multiverse plot threads (more on this later), we would expect Loki season 2 to begin shooting sooner rather than later.

Loki season 2 will depend on when the show's cast and crew are available to return, too.

Per a Deadline report in January, Loki head writer Michael Waldron has been tapped to pen season 2. Much of the series' season 1 cast should be back, too, but we dive into which actors we expect to return in a separate section below.

One major crew member, however, won't return. Director Kate Herron has already confirmed (via a different Deadline report) that she isn't returning to helm Loki season 2, revealing that she "always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the [pipeline]" when she signed on to direct season 1.

Loki season 2 cast: who is returning?

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

There's been no confirmation on which actors will return, but we can speculate who will reprise their roles based on season 1's ending:

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Hiddleston, Wilson and Mosaku should all return as Loki, Mobius and Hunter B-15, respectively.

This prediction is based on how season 1 ended, with Loki running into alternate reality versions of Mobius and Hunter B-15 at a different Time Variance Authority (TVA). This is the most logical assumption we can make, based on the fact that the duo don't recognize Loki when he confronts them.

It's plausible that season 2 will see a reversal of roles between Loki and the other two, too.

At the end of episode 6, Loki has more knowledge about He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and his other variants (including Kang the Conqueror) than Mobius and Hunter B-15 do. He seems better placed, then, to embody the 'teacher' role in season 2 and explain what's happening to the Sacred Timeline, the TVA and the MCM to Mobius and Hunter B-15.

Mbatha-Raw's Renslayer may return, too. In the season 1 finale, we saw Mobius' former ally leave the TVA to search for the person responsible for the lies she's been fed throughout her life. We know that this individual is Majors' He Who Remains, but Renslayer – unwilling to listen to Mobius before she left – wants to find out for herself.

So it's possible that season 2 could bring Renslayer back in some form. She could also be the leader of the alternate reality's TVA, much like she is in the TVA that we see in Loki season 1, which would be the easiest way to bring her back. If not this way, though, Loki and company might meet her again somewhere in the multiverse.

Cordero's Casey may also feature in some way. A bit-part (but fan favorite) character in season 1, Herron has revealed that Casey is "fine" by season 1's finale and that she hopes "there will be more Casey to be enjoyed" in season 2 (per THR).

In a separate interview with Variety, Herron also teased that Casey is employed in a different role in next season's version of the TVA, and eagle-eyed fans may have already noticed – in season 1's final episode – what role he's likely to have next time around.

One character who may not be back is Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie. Despite announcing that she wouldn't return to direct Loki season 2, Herron hinted that Sylvie's journey could be over, even if it ended on something of a downer.

"In my head, it was always a horrible goodbye," Herron told THR of Sylvie and Loki's parting of the ways.

Herron's comments may just allude to the fact that Loki and Sylvie are on separate paths now, but they could also be interpreted as Di Martino not reprising her role.

However, that doesn't mean Di Martino won't return. In the same THR interview, Herron states that "on her (Sylvie) journey of self-healing, she’s not where he (Loki) is."

This means that Sylvie still has some way to go to finding inner peace, which may suggest her story in the MCM isn't over, and Di Martino has suggested that we may see Sylvie in some form in the future.

“What she does with [that sadness] is yet to be seen," Di Martino teased to Marvel.com. "It’s an interesting place to start another chapter.”

Furthermore, Di Martino said "never say never" to the prospect of reprising her role in Loki season 2. Speaking to Collider, the actress thinks that Loki and Sylvie will see each other again, but kept schtum on when that might be.

Finally, we would expect Tara Strong to lend her voice to sentient AI program Miss Minutes in season 2. There's been no confirmation (or hints) towards her inclusion next season but, if the TVA is a prominent location in Loki season 2, Miss Minutes should be a part of it.

Loki season 2 plot: what is the story about?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Unsurprisingly, plot details are extremely scarce at this point. However, Hiddleston told Marvel.com that there have been "deep, deep discussions" about what season 2 will entail, and that he hopes it'll be "full of even more" surprises.

As we mentioned in the cast section above, one of season 2's early plot points should deal with the fallout of Loki turning up in a different TVA to the one he's used to.

Head writer Michael Waldron also told Marvel.com that there were "different versions" regarding how season 1 would end, but this one felt like the logical step for the series' creative team to take.

Loki finds himself in a TVA that he recognizes, alongside people that he knows, but none of them are aware of who he is.

Season 2's opening episodes can go one of two ways, then, in our view.

The first would see Loki arrested and interrogated by Mobius about who he is, he'll reveal all to Mobius about the real identity of Kang (Jonathan Majors) and they'll join forces to stop him. That would allow Mobius and Loki to reprise their buddy cop relationship from season 1's early episodes – something that fans wanted to see more of before the show went in a completely different direction with Sylvie's introduction.

Alternatively, Loki could decide to take a leaf out of Sylvie's book. Knowing that He Who Remains' variants (Kang included) represent a big danger to the MCM, he could look to destroy the TVA from within to get Kang's attention, try to take Kang down himself and become the hero that was teased as part of Loki's arc in season 1.

Given that season 1 was a time-bending show that subverted viewers' expectations at every turn, though, we could be completely wrong on both fronts. Time will tell if we are.

So, aside from Mobius, Hunter B-15 and the rest of the TVA not knowing who Loki is, what do we know about season 2?

We might find out more about the inner workings of the TVA. As Hiddleston explained to Marvel.com, the "moral complexity" of the TVA is a fascinating subject. It was only touched upon throughout season 1's six episodes, so we could receive a better look at how it functions, its values and the moral compass of its work force in Loki season 2.

As for He Who Remains, will he reappear? Seeing as he was killed by Sylvie in season 1's finale, no – but we may see one of his variants.

It remains to be seen if that variant will be Kang or not. The season 1 finale ended with Loki looking at a statue of what appeared to be Kang in the TVA, so it's a possibility that Jonathan Majors could feature in some capacity.

If he does, and if Loki season 2 begins filming early next year, it could precede Kang's next appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We dive into what Loki season 1's finale means for other Marvel projects in more detail below, but Majors was staying silent when asked when his character would turn up next in an Entertainment Weekly interview.

"You take it a day at a time. That's all I would say about that," he said. "You take it a day at a time and clean your plate and see what tomorrow brings. See what the next story is, and then take it from there."

Speaking of Kang, Ravonna Renslayer has a tight relationship with the time-traveling evil genius throughout Marvel comics history, so we're sure to see more of Mbatha-Raw's depiction in season 2.

If she does appear, Mbatha-Raw hinted at where Renslayer's head will be at in Loki season 2.

“We just dipped our toe into [this] at the end of the show, but you realize that the Multiverse just is so epic," she told Marvel.com. "The possibilities are endless. There's so much potential for what's on the other side of that Time Door. And ultimately, she wants revenge with whoever put this whole facade together.”

Lastly, Herron has expressed her interest in seeing the show's supporting cast, such as Hunter B-15, have their backstories fleshed out.

In the same Variety interview regarding Casey's new TVA role, Herron said: “I was like, we shouldn’t see her memories [as part of episode 4]. It’s a character that thought they had power and realizes they have no power. It felt really powerful to at least give her some power in that scenario. The memories are private. They’re hers. Also, as a fan, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, who is she?!'”

Loki season 2 trailer: is there one?

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

Not yet. Season 2 hasn't entered production, so a trailer won't be forthcoming for some time. Once one is released, we'll update this section.

Loki season 2: how will it impact future Marvel movies and TV shows?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

By now, Marvel fans will know how important Loki season 1 is for the future of the MCU.

Season 1's last episode finally introduced the multiverse and, with it, comes a host of problems for what we know as the MCU.

For starters, it's inevitable that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be impacted by the multiverse's arrival.

We know that previous iterations of Doc Ock and Electro will appear in No Way Home, while Doctor Strange's next adventure will cover the multiverse extensively (it's in its title, after all).

But what of Marvel's other upcoming movies and TV shows? How will they be affected by Loki season 1?

For one, Marvel's What If...? animated TV show will connect to Loki's first season. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (at the 8:27 mark in the video below), Hiddleston suggested that What If...?'s premise was built on the foundations laid by Loki season 1's ending:

As for Doctor Strange 2, which arrives in March 2022, Loki is said to appear in a cameo appearance. THR has claimed that Hiddleston will show up in some guise, although Marvel is yet to confirm this.

Jonathan Majors, meanwhile, will star in at least one other Marvel property. Kang the Conqueror, one of He Who Remains' variants, will be the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will launch in February 2023.

During a chat with Variety, Herron revealed that Majors' casting was simultaneously made alongside Peyton Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man films and is returning to helm the third. It's currently unclear if Majors has been cast as Kang (or another variant) in other Marvel movies or TV shows.

Finally, from a movie perspective at least, Loki season 2 may have ties to Marvel's Fantastic Four MCU film.

Comic fans will know that Kang has ties to Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four's most famous villain, so it's plausible that this superhero group could end up battling Doctor Doom and a Kang variant in their first solo MCU adventure.

There's no release date for Fantastic Four as yet, so it will be a while before we can say we got this piece of conjecture right or not.

As for Marvel's TV show line-up, this is harder to predict.

Loki seasons 1 and 2 could tie into Hawkeye if Kate Bishop ends up being a variant of Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. That's just us speculating, though, so take it with a pinch of salt.

We also offered up the prospect of She-Hulk's recently announced villain Titania being from another universe, so this could be another multiversal tie to the fallout of Loki season 1.

Secret Invasion may have multiversal elements, too, if Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury has to deal with a, well, secret influx of time variants of MCU characters.

Finally, Armor Wars, which will star Don Cheadle as War Machine/James Rhodes, might link to Kang if Marvel decides to bring Iron Lad (another Kang variant) into the equation.

We hope that one or two of our predictions will be right but, honestly, we're just happy that Loki season 2 is in the works. We can't wait for more adventures with Hiddleston's trickster god, and we're sure it'll be worth the wait.