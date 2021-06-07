Loki first reactions: here's what the critics thought

Loki is less than two days away from being released on Disney Plus. The God of Mischief's standalone MCU TV show arrives on the streamer on Wednesday, June 9, and fans are eager to find out whether it's as good as its synopsis suggests.

Well, MCU fans can rest easy. According to critics who have already seen Loki's first two episodes – TechRadar included – it sounds like the trickster God's solo outing could be the best Marvel TV series yet.

The social media embargo for Loki lifted on Sunday at 9AM PT/12PM ET/5PM BST and, by the looks of it, Marvel and Disney are onto a winner with their upcoming TV series.

Plenty of critics have praised the show's script, chemistry between its cast, exploration of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM) and, unsurprisingly given that Loki is involved, its humor as well as its twists and turns.

Check out our roundup of the best social media reactions to Loki, including our entertainment reporter Tom Power's thoughts on the TV show, below:

Loki social media reactions are universally positive

Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes critic Erik Davis says he "loved" the first two entries in the seris, and praises the "bromance" between Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius:

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite pic.twitter.com/w9yLLHGEHJJune 6, 2021 See more

Brandon Davis of the Phase Zero podcast, meanwhile, describes Loki as the "really exciting, big step for the MCU's broad, sprawling stories":

#Loki brings so much to MCU lore.There are references to the past films and stories to marvel at but also really exciting, subtle additions to the sandbox as a whole.Through 2 episodes... this series could be a really exciting, big step for the MCU’s broad, sprawling stories. pic.twitter.com/W1ObduLW5ZJune 6, 2021 See more

Collider's Steve Weintraub lauds the show's ability to take the MCU "in a new direction" while having audiences "watching Loki try and figure out what's going on rather than having him in control":

first two episodes of #Loki are fantastic. Obviously @twhiddleston is still perfect in the role but I love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we're watching Loki try and figure out what's going on rather than having him in control. pic.twitter.com/TP45W73bviJune 6, 2021 See more

Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue went for a simple but effective spoiler-free reaction to Loki's first two episodes:

Here's my review of the first two episodes of #Loki: It rules. pic.twitter.com/QzEFranaIWJune 6, 2021 See more

EW and Nerdist writer Andrea Towers calls Loki "gloriously fun" and says she "can't wait to see how the rest of the series plays out":

I’ve seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki and the show is SO GLORIOUSLY FUN 💚 It’s engaging and chaotic in the best way — a way that feels super unique. Hiddleston is fantastic and gets great material to work with. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the series plays out. pic.twitter.com/8GYQafhuvCJune 6, 2021 See more

And, finally, TechRadar's very own Tom Power hails the marriage between the series' funny scenes, ominous moments and the clever way that the show's plot has been written:

Full thoughts to come on Tuesday but #Loki is the best MCU TV series so far. Cleverly concocted, hilarious, heartwrenching, ominous & sets the stage for where MCU Phase 4 will go. Tons of twists & turns within its 1st 2 episodess alone & there's plenty more to come!June 6, 2021 See more

Our spoiler-free review of Loki will be going live tomorrow at 9AM PT/12PM ET/5PM BST, so make sure you check back here to get a more detailed insight into what we think of the latest Disney Plus Marvel TV show.