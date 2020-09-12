Liverpool vs Leeds live stream: how to watch the Premier League online today

With the Champions League, Championship play-offs, and now the Nations League, the break between the end of the previous Premier League season and the start of the upcoming one has gone by in a flash, but the restart of the best league in the world is still as exciting as ever, even without fans filling the stands. Here's how to get a Liverpool vs Leeds Live stream and watch this Saturday's Premier League action online from anywhere in the world.

Few will be as excited as anybody associated with newly-promoted Leeds United. After the best part of two decades away from English football's top tier after relegation in 2003, the ingenious Marcelo Bielsa and his team of ex-Championship stars will be ready to kick it with the big boys once again. But while they didn't fall apart again last season, they're in for the toughest test conceivable as they start their PL campaign at the home of the champions: Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream Like the lion's share of Premier League games, Liverpool vs Leeds will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. Catch it on the first day of the new season on Saturday, September 12 at 5:30pm BST. If you don't have Sky you can watch the game with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

But as Klopp's men are expected to win, the pressure will all be on them to start their title defense with a victory. That said, while the bookies are with them to do just that, most of them are not predicting them to retain their title: Manchester City are the favourites with most bookies, despite being soundly beaten by the Merseysiders last time out and not managing to secure the services of disgruntled Barcelona star, Lionel Messi.

On the other side of the table, while fellow promoted sides West Brom and Fulham are tipped to go straight back down with the bookmakers, Leeds are thought to have enough with Bielsa at the helm, and new signing Rodrigo from Valencia, to keep their Premier League dreams alive for another season. It'll certainly make for a decent second season of Take Us Home: Leeds United on Amazon Prime if they do.

Just like every other football fan, though, everyone associated with both Leeds and Liverpool will be keen for crowds to return to the stands again and for football to return to some semblance of normality. The coronavirus has stopped that happening since March, but Premier League clubs are set to welcome fans back at a 30% maximum capacity and in a socially-distanced way from October.

But until then, 220 of the 380 Premier League fixtures will be shared across Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime, with an agreement reached by the EFL for Sky to show all non-televised matches while restrictions remain in place. Speaking of Sky Sports, that's where you'll be heading for Saturday's crunch game in the UK - here's how to watch Liverpool vs Leeds from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leeds vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

Liverpool's title defense will begin exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. The campaign will commence in front of fan-free Anfield at 5:30pm BST, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 sport channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. You can get that for a seriously good value £33.99. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

FREE Liverpool vs Leeds live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Liverpool's home clash with Leeds with kick off at 12:30am ET / 9am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to watch the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all 380 games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Signing up is also really easy, with DAZN accepting internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. In fact, we might even go as far as saying DAZN is the best way for cord cutters to watch Liverpool vs Leeds anywhere in the world. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match, including Liverpool vs Leeds between linear TV coverage - in this case it's NBC at 12:30am ET / 9:30am PT - and new streaming service, Peacock. You won't need it for this game, but for those that fall under the latter you'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, so here's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds: live stream EPL soccer in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – so that means it's the home of Liverpool vs Leeds Down Under. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Leeds at no extra cost. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch Liverpool vs Leeds without cable.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You're once again among the folks who can watch Liverpool vs Leeds, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Those wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.