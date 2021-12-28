Xiaomi 12 launch live: see the new flagship Xiaomi phone as it’s unveiled

There’s now only a few hours until the Xiaomi 12 launch event, which takes place at 3:30am PT / 6:30am ET / 11:30am GMT and 7:30pm ACT.

This is a China-only launch, and we’d expect the mobile to get unveiled for global markets in early 2022. This is exactly what happened for the Mi 11 a year ago, as that was shown off for China on December 26, and then rolled out globally in February.

Despite this launch event not being the ‘global’ one, the phone will be exactly the same. Today we expect to hear all about the new flagship mobile phone including the camera specs, screen size and resolution, charging speed, design and more - we’re expecting the Xiaomi 12 Pro to show up too, as the company has been teasing details of the launch for weeks.

We also know a new smartwatch will be launched called the Xiaomi Watch S1.

The Xiaomi 12 will likely end up as a close rival for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Oppo Find X4 and OnePlus 10 when they launch, so it’s definitely worth paying attention to whatever happens today.

If you’re keen to watch the Xiaomi 12 launch live, you'll find a link to a live stream here as soon as the company shares it. Bear in mind, as a Chinese launch it’s not going to be in English - but in this live blog, we’ll be bringing you all the important information you need.

There are a few hours left until the Xiaomi 12 launch, but we’ll be bringing you news and speculation ahead of the event, as well as minute-by-minute news during the launch, and our analysis afterward. So keep a tab open with this page if you care about the upcoming phone.