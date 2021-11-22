Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days launch today, and we're live

Hello to you, intrepid deals-spotter. You're probably aware that Walmart's big sale is on the horizon - and we're here to guide you through it.

The Black Friday deals are starting early this year as retailers try to avoid a huge backlog caused by shipping issues and stock shortages - so the Black Friday Walmart deals begin today, November 22, in a bid to get people to get their sale shopping done early.

A word of warning - Walmart is running an early access sale to all its top deals for Walmart+ customers, so if you're not signed up by 3PM ET / 12PM PT, you won't be able to get hold of the deals until four hours later... and we're pretty sure some of the top deals (like an Apple Watch 3 for just $109) will sell out in the blink of an eye.

We've already seen most of the deal Walmart will be putting out thanks to the flyer landing a few days ago - we'll talk you through the ones to be getting the most ready for ahead of launch, as well as what you can do get ready.

This live blog will be a mix of deals, analysis, guidance and nonsense - so please do bookmark it to find the biggest things to check out in the 2021 Black Friday Walmart deals.