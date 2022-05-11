Sony Xperia 1 IV launch live blog: see the new camera phone heavyweight debut

Today is the day: the Sony Xperia 1 IV is expected to debut in just a short few hours, and with it we’ll see what the fourth-gen Android phone juggernaut is set to look like. This is set to be a big day for Xperia fans, as well as photographers, videographers and gamers.

The launch event kicks off at 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm ACT - that’s actually midnight on the US West Coast, so while there might be a few night owls from the States watching this live stream, count yourselves among the minority.

What are we expecting to see? Well, Sony hasn’t actually confirmed the Xperia 1 IV will arrive, but it’s been hinted so strongly that we’d be baffled if it didn’t show up. Plus, we’ll hopefully see an Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV too.

You can find a guide on how to watch the Sony Xperia 1 IV live stream by clicking here, but we’ll be running a live blog before, during and after the event to help you understand what to expect, what’s happening, and what was important from the event.

And if you’re a fan of tech, you should know that Google IO takes place later today too, kicking off 10 hours after the Sony event.