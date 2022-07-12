Live
Prime Day TV deals live, with sales on OLEDs, cheap 4K TVs and loads more
The biggest sales from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more
By Gareth Beavis published
Amazon has officially launched its Prime Day TV deals (in the UK for now, but with the US coming in fast), and rather than just give you a list of the deals, we decided to chat to you about it. That's what this live blog is, your chance to hear our thoughts on a cheap 4K TV or the latest in top-end TV tech, we've got you covered and will sniff out the very best deals.
- See all TV deals at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)
- See all TV deals at Amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Stock levels are currently high, with a huge range of big-name brands getting more of the discount treatment than we expected.
We're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals, including a handful of record-low prices on some of the best TVs you can buy - but we're expecting the biggest offers to sell out quickly, so you'll need to move fast.
Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the US
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV just $299.99
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV - $239.99
- Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV - now $99.99
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series Smart TV - $199.99
- Hisense A6 Series 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV - $220
Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the UK
- Samsung The Frame: 32-inch, down to £369.00
- Philips 65-inch 4K OLED TV for £999
- Samsung AU8000 43-inch Smart TV for £279
- LG OLED C2 42-inch - now £1089
- Samsung 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV - now £799
Right now, the best TV deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart do have a handful of better deals on certain models in the US, and Currys and John Lewis in the UK also have a few offers that are better than Amazon.
All of which you'll find here, and as Prime Day continues, we'll be spotting the best TV deals, and the most interesting accessory and streaming discounts too.
Get Google Chromecast for the cheapest-ever price
My Dad once came to visit me, years ago. He was there for about two hours when he walked out the house. He then came back with a Google Chromecast and then just strolled up to my TV, which I was watching, and unplugged the HDMI cable so he could try his new gadget.
Well, he would have loved this new version, with the remote control (complete with voice input) and the 4K, HDR image. And he would love the fact it's even cheaper than the one he bought, where you can snag an extra £10 off with a voucher - making the new Google Chromecast the cheapest ever at £29.99.
A ridiculous price to start - Samsung 55-inch QN90A for £799
I couldn't believe this discount when I saw it - that the Samsung 55-inch QN90A would be down to just £799 already. We reviewed this TV at four stars, and while we found some issues with the sound quality and the lack of Dolby Vision support, the QLED layer was just something else.
Bright, super thin in terms of bezel and with a great picture, this is a great buy. In fact, the only choice you've got is whether the 50-inch for £595 is an even better buy - if you don't mind a slightly smaller TV, that's a huge saving.
Welcome, welcome, welcome. We're back once again for some lovely chats about deals you'll want to buy - so I'm going to take you through a few of the very best.
I'm going to start with the UK Prime Day TV deals, mostly because they're already live and looking pretty good.
So whether you're looking for a great new TV for the living room, something for the bedroom or just the best thing to connect to one of your many new HDMI ports, we're here for you.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.