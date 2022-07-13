Live
Prime Day deals, day 2 live - great deals on Apple Watch, AirPods, TV and more
More deals are landing today - let's dig in
By Gareth Beavis published
Yes, we know it's called Amazon Prime Day, but it's really a 72-hour deals-a-thon where all manner of things are discounted over on the retailer.
We've been digging through the Prime Day deals for years now, so we know how hard it can be to find the good stuff - so bookmark this live blog and our Prime Day 2022 hub to find the list of all the very best deals.
And, while a lot of hype and excitement inevitably centered on the first day of sales, you shouldn't sleep on day two, as we'll continue to see some new deals pop up - I won't lie, there aren't loads, but we have spotted a few newbies to add to the mix
- See all the best Prime Day deals on Amazon US
- The UK Prime Day deals are hotting up - go browse them all
Do remember to only buy what you've had your eye on for a while though - these discounts are great, but only if you were going to spend anyway. It's super easy to overspend during these sale periods!
But if you're ready, with list in hand, then this page will auto-refresh, so just sit back and let the deals cascade over you like a soft wave.
The best Prime Day deals 2022: shop these now
- Echo Dot (4th Gen):
$49.99$19.99
- Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399$279
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV:
$369.99$199.99
- Amazon Smart Plug:
$24.99$12.99
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11:
$219$99
- Nutribullet GO:
$34.99$19.59
- Fire TV Stick 4K:
$49.99$24.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4:
$348.00$228.00
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB:
$1,199$839
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart Air Fryer:
$159.99$99.99
Prime Day 2022: sales now live at Amazon
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet
- Apple: AirPods Pro drop to under $170
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts
- Cell phones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - save $360
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses
- Portable Power: 30% off 10,000mAh power bank
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99
- Smart speaker: Save 60% on 4th gen Echo Dot
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell
Grab a Microsoft Surface Pro X for just £669
If you're looking for a new laptop, this is a discount that's just wandered into view - the Qualcomm-powered Surface Pro X is an interesting alternative to Intel chips, and it's got some great cameras on there too.
Note that this doesn't come with the Signature Keyboard, so you will need to buy that separately (and it's down to £104 in the Prime Day sales) - but this laptop / tablet is designed to pack smartphone-like battery, and we spotted it manages around 9 hours in testing.
For £669, it's worth a look if you want a portable, Windows-powered iPad replacement.
Let's start with a couple of UK deals that we think are worth checking out - the updated sales for the Brits aren't great, but there are loads of popular sales that are still going to tell you about too.
Gooooood morning - I've had a sleep*, feel nice and refreshed** and am ready to lead you through the heady world of deals for Day 2 of Prime Day.
More sales and discounts have been unleashed today, so if you didn't find what you're looking for yesterday then there's a chance you'll pick up something new now - for instance, we're already seeing a new laptop deal emerge from Microsoft that's pretty nifty.
Let's dive in!
*It was a sleep as in I was briefly unconscious
** This isn't technically true but I am awake and mildly functioning. You're welcome.
