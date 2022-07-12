Prime day deals 2022 live: Echo, Apple Watch, 4K TVs, Sony earbuds all on sale

(Image credit: Amazon)

In the words of Rihanna... you can stand under my umbrella. Which you'll need to stop yourself getting drenched in the Prime Day deals right now, because we're seeing so many of them out there right now.

Whether it's trying to find a great deal on the Apple Watch 7 (down to its lowest price ever) or grabbing a cheap iPad (also down to the cheapest yet) or snagging a top 4K TV (what about a Sony OLED, eh?) we've got you covered, as we found love-ly deals.

Our team of deals experts, who we talk about every Prime Day and Black Friday, really do earn their corn during this period - no matter what's happening, they're there 'Pon de replay, giving you the information that you need.

Anyway, enough seamless insertion of Rihanna songs - what are the deals you should be checking out?

The best Prime Day deals 2022: shop these now