OnePlus Nord 2 launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

The OnePlus Nord 2 is coming, and we're expecting to hear all about it during the company's next livestream later today where it will reveal its next mid-range phone.

Excited to hear what OnePlus is launching? You'll want to tune into our live blog here where we'll be talking you through the whole event as it happens, as well as any last minute leaks and rumors we hear in the hours before launch.

We already know a few key details about the OnePlus Nord 2 - the company has confirmed its battery size and the processor you can expect inside - but there's still a lot to learn, including the price and release date.

Tune in below for the latest as it happens from OnePlus at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 10pm ACT.