OnePlus 10 Pro launch live: get ready for the next huge Android phone to arrive

It's finally almost here: the OnePlus 10 Pro is set to debut today, months after its initial launch in China (which was only for sales in that country).

The global launch for this next big OnePlus phone is taking place today at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, or at 1am Friday 1 AEDT, and you can find our guide on how to watch the online live stream here.

This OnePlus 10 Pro is set to be an event just for the phone itself, as the company has confirmed that there won't be a 'standard' OnePlus 10, either at this event or ever.

Maybe we'll see other gadgets though - that's something we've yet to find out.

You're on our OnePlus 10 Pro launch live blog right now - here we'll narrate the event for you as it happens. We'll also explore the event before it kicks off, so we know what to expect, and after the thing, so we can debrief about what we saw.