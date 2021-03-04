Mobile Industry Live: March 2021

Refresh

(Image credit: Indigo Telecom) Indigo Telecom appoints new CEO Ian Duggan has been named the new chief executive of telecom and data centre network support services firm Indigo Telecom. Duggan was the founder of telco design company 4site, which was acquired by Indigo in 2019.

(Image credit: Three) Three launches its 2021 graduate scheme Three has opened the application process for its 2021 graduate intake. The company is recruiting 31 graduates across give different business areas technology, commercial, business, finance and HR. The positions will be based at the company’s new Reading headquarters.