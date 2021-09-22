Microsoft Fall 2021 Event live blog: bring on the new Surface devices

The Microsoft Fall 2021 Event will take place on September 22 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST (1am AEST on June 25), and we're expecting to see some big hardware launches for Microsoft.

While Microsoft is maybe best known as a software company, its Surface lineup of devices, like the Surface Pro 7, have shown that it can make some brilliant devices as well.

October is going to be a busy month for Microsoft with the launch of Windows 11, so today's event will be focusing on hardware, and we have a feeling many - if not all - of the devices shown today will run Windows 11, and will be used as a showcase for the new operating system.

We're pretty confident that we'll be seeing a range of Surface devices today, thanks to recent leaks regarding the Surface Duo 2, as well as some leaked information about a Surface Pro 8 as well. Plus, Microsoft's event page has an image of a device that looks a lot like a Surface Pro.

The event will be livestreamed, and we have a guide on how to watch Microsoft's September 22 hardware launch event, and we'll be watching along and commenting in this live blog as well.