Live
iPhone 12 launch live blog: follow along with the big Apple October 2020 event
Tune in for the iPhone 12 range, and maybe more
James Peckham
Apple's next big virtual launch is set to take place later today, and it's almost certainly the iPhone 12 launch that we've all been waiting for over the last few months.
Leaks and rumors suggest we'll see four versions of the iPhone 12, including one that's expected to be called the iPhone 12 mini, as well as new headphones – perhaps the AirPods Studio or PowerBeats Pro 2.
James Peckham
Apple's big launch starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (that's 3am AEST on October 14). If you want to follow along live be sure to check out our how to watch the iPhone 12 launch event guide.
Check back here throughout the day for more build-up and last minute rumors, then when the event kicks off we'll be talking you through it, sharing all the details of the new devices as they're announced, and providing reaction and analysis – and we'll likely find time to crack a few jokes along the way too.
- Waiting for iPhone? It's also Amazon Prime Day, and there are deals galore
James Peckham
Well, the day is finally here. Apple is about to introduce yet more new gadgets, having unveiled the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPad and iPad Air 4 less than a month ago.
What do we expect to see? The big headliner is the iPhone 12, which this year is expected to come in four variants for the first time. Expect 5G compatibility on at least some of the models, new designs and improved rear cameras.
Throughout today we'll be sharing leaks and rumors that we've heard about all the products, as well as running you through what we're expecting to see unveiled later today in detail.
And, of course, you'll want to be here when it all kicks off, and we ramp up this live blog with as many updates as we can humanly pack in during the event.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.