Live
Intel Vision 2022: All the updates and announcements live from Dallas, TX
We're live at Intel Vision 2022
By Joel Khalili published
TechRadar Pro is on the ground in Dallas for Intel Vision 2022, the latest in the company's ON series of events, focusing on "the future of business and technology".
Intel Vision kicks off in earnest tomorrow morning with a keynote address from CEO Pat Gelsinger, who is set to unveil a number of new products and technology innovations.
There will be plenty more to dig your teeth into across the next two days, though, with Q&As and panel sessions with various other Intel executives, including Raja Koduri, who heads up the company's GPU efforts.
Stick with us here for all the latest from Intel Vision 2022.
What to expect
Intel has kept its cards relatively close to its chest, but we do know we'll be hearing from spokespeople across the company's Client Computing, Accelerated Computing and Data Center business groups.
Essentially, there should be something here for everyone to get excited about, with product and service updates spanning the processors powering your devices, to the chips propping up the cloud.
In the meantime, here's some reading on the latest news to come out of Intel:
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.