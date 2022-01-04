Live
CES 2022 day 2 news and announcements live - AMD launch, Samsung TVs and more
All the latest CES announcements from Samsung, Sony, Nvidia, AMD and more
By Gareth Beavis published
Hello, and welcome to day 2 of CES 2022 - well, it's sort of day -1 if you're looking at the official start time, but it's also the second day of announcements if you've been covering it hard from the start like we have.
TechRadar would have been at the event in full force this year, but due to health concerns over omicron we're covering it virtually - thankfully, the announcements have been rolling in thick and fast.
We've already delved into Samsung's raft of announcements (the TVs being pretty special), LG's updated OLED offerings are exciting and we're gearing up for the new announcements from AMD and Nvidia today too.
This live blog will keep you up-to-date on all the big announcements, the quirky stuff that we only get to talk about during CES and everything inbetween - leave it open in a tab and it'll auto-refresh with everything from CES 2022 for you to pick through.
CES 2022 keynotes: live coverage
- Jan 4, 7am PT: AMD CES 2022 Product Premiere event live blog: will Team Red strike back?
- Jan 4, 8AM PT: Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address live blog - is it time for the 3090 Ti?
- Jan 4, 10AM PT: Intel CES 2022 On the Road to the Future live blog - what does Team Blue have in store?
The big announcemennts
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is official, and now we know how much it'll cost
- LG brings brighter OLED TVs and a sequel to the C1 and G1
- Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a solar cell-clad EV with huge range and an 8K display
- Samsung's 2022 QLED TV lineup offers near pixel-perfect contrast
- Jabra Elite 4 active could be the best running earbuds ever
The quirky, fun stuff
- LG OLED TVs are about to get even better
- Toss the batteries! Samsung's new remote uses Wi-Fi to charge
- Withings new Body Scan scale goes way beyond weight measurement
- This smart mirror will have all the answers, and your music, too
- Kura Gallium is perhaps the most promising AR headset yet
- LG is bringing flexible OLED to a wild, rotating easy chair
- Alienware made a concept gaming server to take on PC game streaming
Back to the more mainstream tech now: Garmin has unveiled the Vivomove Sport and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus.
The Vivomove Sport is a hybrid watch, with a hidden digital display behind the analog dial, with watch hands that skedaddle out of the way when you ened to see your metrics.
It's very similar to the Vivomove 3 but a lot cheaper - it's £159 in the UK, and we expect that to land at $159 in the US.
The Venu 2 Plus is just an upgraded Venu 2 (the name gives that away) and it's adding in a microphone to get involved with voice assistants - I like the look of that display, and it lasts way longer than an Apple Watch. Want.
Oh man, can you get more CES than a smart dog collar? Smart tech: check. Pet stuff: check. Something like something else but for dogs? Check.
This is Invoxia's attempt to bring Apple Watch-esque beauty to your pooch, with the ability to track both respiration and heart rate, using GPs and accelerometers as well as AI (another CES trend: check) to allow you to monitor the health of your pooch as well as making sure it doesn't go missing.
- This smart dog collar is one of the coolest things we've seen yet from CES 2022
What's been the biggest story so far? Well, it's been the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the phone that's attempting to breathe life into the S21 range 11 months after launch, and just a month before the likely launch of the Galaxy S22.
We've already had extensive time with it, and have published our full Galaxy S21 FE review - this is likely to be the biggest phone of the show by some distance, given it's from a huge brand. But will the OnePlus 10 make an appearance too?
So, here we go again. This is the 13th time I've covered CES, and it never gets any easier. Mostly because of the annoucements while Samsung's latest QLED display is important, and Jabra bringing out new earbuds is great, it's the alternative stuff that people really want to read about.
In years gone by, it's been an exoskeleton that every tech journalist ran to try out. It's a robot that brought you toilet paper when you ran out. It's a portable IMAX screen that obviously nobody is going to use, but just sounds cool.
So the stress begins again in 2022 - what's going to be big in the world of quirk? Thankfully, that's what this live blog is here to solve.
