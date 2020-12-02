Linux Foundation to offer new entry-level IT certification

There’s a new certification that’ll help prove your credentials as you start your IT career. Designed by the Linux Foundation, the certification will help prove your proficiency in IT and can be used to join the workforce at an associate level or as a stepping stone to more advanced courses.

The Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) will test your knowledge of fundamental but critical IT concepts, especially for prevalent modern technologies such as cloud computing.

The certificate follows the Linux Foundation's 2020 Open Source Jobs report finding that 52% of hiring managers are more likely to hire someone with a certification.

Self study

The certificate will test your expertise over six broad domains, including Linux fundamentals, security fundamentals, DevOps fundamentals, and more.

The exam doesn’t supply any course material as there are several free courses across multiple online learning platforms that’ll help you prepare for the exam.

The exam handbook mentions that the duration of the LFCA exam is 90 minutes. In that time you’ll have to field 60 multiple choice questions and must score more than 75% to pass. The exam is taken remotely and will be monitored by a live proctor. After clearing the exam, the certificate remains valid for the next three years.

LFCA costs $300 though there’s a 40% discount till December 8, 2020 as part of Linux Foundation’s Cyber Monday sale. You can take advantage of the discount to enroll for the course now and then schedule the exam once the scheduling calendar opens on January 14, 2021.

Subscribe to Linux Format magazine for more Linux and open source goodness

Via: ZDNet