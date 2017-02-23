This could be our final look at the LG G6 before it launches

The LG G6 may be the most leaked phone in history. The launch is a matter of days away now and we're still seeing new photos of the phone each day.

Reliable Twitter leaker Evan Blass has shared supposed promotional shots for the LG G6 that confirm the design of the phone we've seen in previous leaks.

The fingerprint sensor is on the back of the phone with a dual-lens camera sat just above that.

Not long now

There's a metal uni-body around the sides of the phone, while the screen looks to have a really thin bezel and it's already been confirmed as a QHD 5.7-inch offering with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

.@arash1kahedi Those were bothering the hell out of me, too. Fixed. pic.twitter.com/UZjqYNfoSVFebruary 22, 2017

Other rumors for the LG G6 suggest it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 7 software, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and a non-removable 3,200mAh battery.

The LG G6 will be launching in Barcelona on February 26, a day before Mobile World Congress 2017 kicks off where we expect to see the launch of the Huawei P10 and even new Nokia phones.