Lenovo's new ThinkCentre is an Intel-powered all-in-one SMB beast

Lenovo has unveiled its newest all-in-one PC aimed at helping small to medium businesses grow and prosper.

The ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 is continuation of Lenovo’s neo desktop line (opens in new tab), with the addition of innovative assisted features powered by built-in AI.

These workstations are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors and feature Intel Arc A370M graphics and are set up with Windows 11 out of the box. The ThinkCentre neo 50a can be equipped with up to 16GB memory, up to 1TB SSD; 2TB HDD (via HDD SATA Bay), and has Wi-Fi 6 to make digital work a breeze.

Lenovo AI

The all in one PC features a 24” (23.8”) Full-HD display and has a touch screen option for those looking to get a bit more hands-on. The goal of the ThinkCentre neo desktop line is to bring high performance and future-ready computing machines to the small and medium businesses.

The built-in AI is utilized in a number of ways, including being able to dim the screen to conserve power when the user looks away, and brightens again when the user looks back.

The camera itself is part of a broader intentional focus on video conferencing, and also features some AI smarts. First off, the camera is retractable into the top of the AIO unit. When the camera is on, the AI has a smart meeting manager with a whole host of features ranging from live translation, voice to text, subtitles, meeting notes, video enhancement for the subject and more.

Lenovo has also built in a secure layer to encrypt data, protect against data breaches, privacy breaches and more . All of this while still meeting ENERGY STAR 8.0 certification for low power consumption and utilizing recycled materials for its packaging.

Lenovo is releasing ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 in August 2022, but has yet to reveal pricing information, so stay tuned for more details in the future.