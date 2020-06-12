Lenovo's Legion gaming phone to launch in July - here's what we know

Lenovo, which recently launched four new laptops in India, has now teased an estimated ETA for the Legion gaming smartphone in China. The company has posted on Weibo that the device will arrive sometime in July this year.

The teaser poster, however, doesn't reveal much but flaunts the big Legion logo in a red accent. It's worth pointing that official teasers started popping up some months back.

Lenovo’s Legion has been in the rumor fills for a while now. Earlier, the device was rumored to sport the latest 5G network for connectivity. This followed by the company teasing the Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 on the device.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

Expected Specifications

As far as the design is concerned, nothing much has reached the public domain yet and even less is confirmed. There are rumours that it will have Y shaped gaming accents in blue with a centred camera on the back. Interestingly, the phone is expected to have the selfie camera popup on the side of the phone from the latest leaked marketing video.

This goes in line with the company’s teasers of the phone sporting a full screen notch-less display. It is expected to sport a OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Recently, the device got certified from China’s 3C authority revealing the model number as L79031 and support for a 45W charger. However, the company had teased a 90W charging earlier on Weibo but it also teased more than one Legion smartphone could be on its way.

Rumoured optics are a 64MP main shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, it is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, X-axis linear motor for haptics, USB-type c port, and dual stereo speakers.

Internally, Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is expected to have the latest DDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. As for cooling, dual heat pipes inside will cool the device while it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery.